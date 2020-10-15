Are You Earthquake-Ready? Check Your Insurance

It's an annual reminder for Californians: the next Big One could strike at any moment.

Thursday marks this year's observance of the Great California ShakeOut, organized by the Earthquake Country Alliance. Californians are encouraged to practice earthquake safety response -- to make sure they know what to do when the shaking starts, and immediately after it stops.

Residents are also urged to make sure they're prepared for the next big earthquake. Learn more from our NBC Bay Area Responds team story we posted to mark the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake.

Whether you're a homeowner or a renter, you should know that typical property insurance policies do not cover earthquake damage or losses in California. Check out our story on supplemental earthquake insurance -- what it covers, and what it costs -- to learn more.