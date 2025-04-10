California

Complaints surface about another ADU builder

By Chris Chmura

Complaints have surfaced about an ADU builder company alleging it is accepting more money upfront than state law allows or hasn’t delivered the promised building to a customer.

A Martinez woman said she had hoped to build an ADU in the back of her home for her grandchildren but was abandoned by two developers who pocketed thousands for little to no work.

She originally contracted with embattled Anchor Tiny Homes and then turned to Nonna Homes, which left her reliving a nightmare.

