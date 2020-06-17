Consumer Resources from the NBC Bay Area Responds Team

What can I do about a bad mechanic? How do I fight a health insurance denial? Where can I report fraud? We've compiled this comprehensive list of resources to help answer your burning consumer questions.

If you can't find what you need below, please contact our NBC Bay Area Responds team.

Save this web page in your phone's browser. Then, refer to it anytime you need help with a consumer problem!

AIRLINE COMPLAINTS

First, contact the airline. If the carrier does not resolve your issue, the U.S. Department of Transportation takes complaints here.

AUTOMOTIVE - "LEMON LAW"

California has a "lemon law" to cover new car buyers. Most used car sales are not covered, but certain "buy here / pay here" dealerships must provide a limited warranty.

California Lemon Law Q&A

"Buy Here / Pay Here" Dealership Warranty Requirements

AUTOMOTIVE - MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR

The California Department of Consumer Affairs Bureau of Automotive Repair investigates complaints against auto mechanics and dealerships.

File a complaint

Search a mechanic's license

AUTOMOTIVE - RECALLS AND SAFETY

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lets you search for open recalls using your car's Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

NHTSA VIN open recall search

File a vehicle safety or mechanical failure complaint

ATTORNEYS AND LEGAL AID

Many lawyers are specialized. The California Bar can help you choose the right attorney. There are also free legal assistance resources available in the Bay Area.

Find an attorney

Get free legal help

File a complaint against an attorney

CONTRACTORS - HOME IMPROVEMENT AND REPAIR

General contractors must be licensed by the California Department of Consumer Affairs Contractors State License Board (CSLB). Contractors may not take a down payment of more than 10 percent of the project's total cost or $1,000, whichever is less.

Find a licensed contractor

Search a contractor's license

File a complaint against a contractor

CREDIT REPORTS

Free credit reports are available to consumers once a year, but only from one industry-backed website. You can also freeze your credit files to prevent identity theft, for free. Note: your credit report is different than access to your credit score, which you may need to purchase separately.

AnnualCreditReport.com (free, once per year)

Equifax Credit Freeze (free)

Experian Credit Freeze (free)

TransUnion Credit Freeze (free)

DOCTORS

Verify that your physician is licensed. If you have a complaint, notify the state.

Medical Board of California - Doctor's License Search

Report malpractice by a doctor

INSURANCE - HEALTH

If you have a problem with your health plan, such as a billing dispute or a denied claim, you can file a complaint, appeal, or grievance with the California Department of Managed Health Care.

File a complaint

INSURANCE - FRAUD

The California Department of Insurance regulates home, auto, and other property insurance providers. California insurance agents must hold a valid license. Penalties can be levied for fraud.

File a complaint against a property insurance provider

Search an insurance agent's license

File an insurance fraud complaint

PLUMBERS

Plumbers are licensed by the California Department of Consumer Affairs Contractors State License Board.

Check a plumber's license

File a complaint about a plumber

PRODUCT SAFETY ISSUES

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission provides information on recalls, and reviews complaints about product safety hazards.

File a product safety complaint

Search for open recalls

USPS INFORMED DELIVERY

The U.S. Postal Service provides this free service, which sends you daily emails or mobile phone alerts when new letters and packages headed for your mailbox.

Sign up for Informed Delivery