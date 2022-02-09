Data Brokers Have Millions of Workers' Paystubs. See If They Have Yours

Who sees your paystub each payday? Just you, your boss, the IRS, and… a data broker?

That's right, there's a good chance a private data company is getting your paystub, too. What we're about to explain is likely surprising and new to you. But it's probably not at all new to execs in your company. It's profitable and it's growing fast.

If you look online, we share who we love, what we eat, where we travel but not how much money we make.

“Talking about one’s salary is not common practice," said San Francisco etiquette expert Lisa Mizra Grotts. "And never has been.”

Grotts says it's proper to keep your paycheck private.

“Your salary is between you, your boss, and your family," Grotts said. "Period.”

Well, not anymore.

“It’s mind-blowing and people have no idea,” said Jon Weinberg, Wayne State University law professor.

Weinberg explained, "one of the things I pay attention to is privacy and databases.”

Professor Weinberg and NBC Bay Area Consumer Investigator Chris Chmura discussed The Work Number, a company that says it has payroll records on more than half the country's workforce.

So, where does The Work Number get all those paystubs? It says more than 2 million employers hand over their workers' payroll data – every pay period – as a way to outsource the headache of verifying employment and pay.

The credit report company Equifax owns The Work Number. According to The Work Number's website, for $54.95 it will verify a person's employment and provide their pay history.

Equifax says the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act dictates who's authorized for access.

Equifax says it only lets in people who say they are "verifiers." People like landlords, bank officers, H.R. and such who want to check your employment or income.

But folks like debt collectors can buy a report, too. Weinberg sees trouble.

“Equifax has not, historically, been real good about data security," he said. "About making sure only the people who are supposed to see the information actually see it.”

The FBI said Chinese Intelligence breached Equifax in 2017 and compromised more than 150 million Americans’ credit reports.

We asked Equifax about The Work Number's security. It declined an interview, but sent us a statement saying it "takes data stewardship very seriously.” And, random audits weed out people who lie to access its trove of half-a-billion pay records.

“I really question the usefulness of having all this data,” said Hayley Tsukayama of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, which advocates for civil liberties, including privacy.

Tsukayama has concerns about employers forking over employees' private pay data. She wonders whether workers have any idea what's going on.

“If employers are doing this without employee consent, then I think it shouldn’t be happening,” Tsukayama said.

The Work Number is not alone.

In San Francisco, there's Truework. Its website says users can instantly access more than 35 million workers' payroll data.



Truework did not respond to us.

Why are companies forking over employees' paystubs?

We asked the country's largest employer, Walmart, because its website shows it uses The Work Number. It did not respond. We also asked three big business lobbying groups. Again, no response.

“That really calls into question why they believed it was a good idea at all," Tsukayama said. "Or if they even thought through it.”

Equifax says the 2 million companies that share payroll data win because sharing it saves them time and money outsourcing employment verification. Then, employees win getting quicker loan decisions.

Chmura asked Tsukayama, “Is getting a decision a minute, an hour, or a day faster than before, worth having all this payroll information stored for who knows how long in one place?”

Tsukayama replied, “I definitely, as a privacy advocate, I would say no.”

So, what about opting yourself out?

Equifax said no.

Well then, Tsukayama says your boss should let you decide whether to give your paystubs to data brokers.

“Employees should be able to make the individual choice,” she said.

If you ask your company to let you opt out, Lisa Mizra Grotts has some etiquette for your conversation.

She said, “I would be very upfront and frank with my boss, and say, ‘I really don’t feel comfortable about this. Could you please remove me from the list?’”

You are not powerless here.

Right now, you can see if the data brokers have your payroll data, read through it yourself, see who else has accessed it, dispute errors, and lock down your data all from The Work Number website.

Chmura just did it for himself.

And to help you take control, we are making a "how to" video that will walk you through every step. We will post that video on our website and our YouTube channel.