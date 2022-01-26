Embattled COVID-19 Testing Company Says Local Sites Can Reopen Under Different Names

Center for COVID Control, the embattled testing company whose Illinois headquarters the FBI searched this past weekend, says its headquarters will remain closed "indefinitely." But you might see the local sites where it operated begin to reopen.

A spokesperson said on Wednesday that CCC is allowing its local test site operators to sever ties with the main company while it deals with a federal investigation. That would allow the 100 or so independent operators to resume testing under different names, the spokesperson said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Independent operators were notified in a video conference, the spokesperson said. Collectively, they employ about 3,000 people, the company has said.

On Tuesday, NBC Bay Area visited a Center for COVID Control location in Mountain View. Outdoor signage for CCC had been removed. But small tables that appeared to be sample collection stations were still visible inside. Isaac Khan, who previously identified himself as the operator of Center for COVID Control sites in California, did not respond to a request for comment.

Previously, Center for COVID Control said it temporarily paused operations at all of its 200+ test locations, including at least three sites in the San Francisco Bay Area: one each in San Jose, San Ramon, and Mountain View.

“CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines,” the company said in a statement earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the spokesman said CCC’s founders, a husband and wife team, are committed to reopening their company. Doing so would hinge on resolving federal investigators’ questions, the spokesman said.

Many patients have complained that the company and its main lab vendor, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, failed to deliver COVID-19 test results. Or, in some cases, people said the companies delivered test results to them even though they had not provided any samples to test.

A report that NBC Bay Area obtained from the Center Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) showed federal inspectors found multiple failures, both in CCC’s sample collection procedures and in DCL’s handling of COVID-19 tests. For example, the CMS report noted that, in one case, 51 patient samples included no labels or other identifying markings, so there was no way to know whose test was whose.

CMS inspectors also found tens of thousands of patient samples were rendered useless due to poor staff handling.

Calls to DCL were referred to CCC.

Center for COVID Control’s spokesperson said that if CCC’s independent test site operators choose to sever ties and reopen under a different name they would affiliate with a different laboratory.

A database that tracks the federal government’s COVID-19 spending shows it has paid DCL more than $140 million since the pandemic began. CCC gets a portion of the proceeds, the CCC spokesperson said, by way of a "management services agreement" between CCC and DCL. The companies share an address in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, business records show.

The past weekend, the FBI visited those offices.

"The FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows [Sunday],” the FBI said. “Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring.”

The company acknowledged the search warrant on Monday.

“Although we cannot provide specific comments regarding ongoing investigations, the company intends to fully cooperate with all government inquiries, and remains committed to providing the best service possible to our patients,” CCC said in a statement.