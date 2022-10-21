Free Document Shredding On Saturday

If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out.

Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.

You can watch while they do it.

When: Saturday October 22, 2002

Time: 10 a.m. to Noon (or until the shredder truck is full)

Where: 1112 S. Bascom Avenue, San Jose

BBB’s Steve McFarland says parting with sensitive documents you no longer need is a proactive approach to prevent identity theft.

”Identity theft and data breaches are at an all-time high in the U.S.,” he said. There are “3.2 million cases reported annually, and 23% of victims reported a financial loss.”

Old files might be useless to you, but they likely still hold clues that could help an ID thief impersonate you. They can open loans or credit cards and create financial havoc.

The BBB says bring those old files to its office in San Jose on Saturday.

Again, it’s at 1112 South Bascom Avenue, about a mile south of Interstate 280 The shredder will be open from 10 a.m. to noon, or until the truck is full. You get up to five big bags or banker’s boxes to shred free of charge.