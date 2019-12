If you have a problem with a business, product, service, or government agency, the NBC Bay Area Responds team may be able to help. Please click here to get started submitting your consumer complaint.

If you prefer, you can call us at 888-996-TIPS (8477) and leave a voicemail.

To leave a tip for our Investigative Unit, please click here.

To reach our newsroom with a breaking news tip, please call 408-432-6221.

For all other inquiries, please click here.