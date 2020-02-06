Got a Contractor Problem? This Agency Can Help

NBC Bay Area Responds frequently receives consumer complaints from our viewers concerning home improvement contractors. These range from disputes over the quality of work to charges and costs. In some cases, homeowners tell us their contractor committed fraud, or took payment and abandoned an unfinished project.

The good news: California state law provides many protections for homeowners that can help you get a contractor problem resolved, or even get your money back.

The Contractors State License Board, a division of the California Department of Consumer Affairs, regulates contractors statewide. CSLB can help you with many issues:

Checking a contractor's license. California requires all contractors to be licensed through CSLB. Always check a contractor's license status before you hire them.

California requires all contractors to be licensed through CSLB. Always check a contractor's license status before you hire them. Investigating consumer complaints . If you learn your contractor was unlicensed, or if you believe your contractor failed to honor the terms of your contract, CSLB can investigate your complaint and take action against the contractor.

. If you learn your contractor was unlicensed, or if you believe your contractor failed to honor the terms of your contract, CSLB can investigate your complaint and take action against the contractor. Helping you prepare for solar panels. More California homes are adding solar systems every day. CSLB's guide can help you avoid some of the problems that can come up with solar installation.

If you encounter any kind of problem with a roofer, general engineering or building contractor, HVAC installer, plumber, or other home improvement / repairs expert, contact the Contractors State License Board at cslb.ca.gov, or call 800-321-2752.