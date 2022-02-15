Where to Find Free Tax Help

You don’t necessarily have to battle your 1040 tax form yourself. Many families qualify for free help to figure and file their taxes-- both federal and state. Here are a few links to help get you started.

IRS

The Internal Revenue Service has two programs, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). Program.

You can learn more about them via this link.

United Way Bay Area

Through the IRS VITA program, the United Way in the San Francisco Bay Area says it has lined up local volunteers who might be able to help you. Options include video sessions and in-person assistance at about 100 Bay Area locations -- sometimes by just walking up.

You can learn more about how, when, and where via this link.

Free File

If you just want to file your federal return for free, you might qualify to use an online system that walks you through the process step by step. Several well-known tax preparation companies participate in this free federal program. Generally, your family’s adjusted gross income must be less than $73,000.

You can learn more about which companies participate via this link.

MilTax

For members of the U.S. military, free tax help might be available. MilTax says it offers “personalized support that address the realities of military life,” such as deployments, combat and training pay, housing rentals, multistate filings, etc.

You can learn more about it via this link: