Is Your Family Ready? An Uncertain School Year Awaits Bay Area Students

"Uncertain."

That's the word that kept coming up when NBC Bay Area spoke with parents, principals, teachers, public health experts, and others in recent weeks, discussing the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

There are a lot of unknowns: when will kids actually be back in class? What will be different on campus? What will learning from home look like this time around? How are safety concerns being addressed for students, school staff, and families?

If you'll give us just 20 minutes of your time, we'll attempt to answer these questions and more, in an NBC Bay Area Responds Back to School special report.

We also want to hear from you. Please participate in our anonymous survey of parents with school-age children by clicking here: nbcbayarea.com/schoolsurvey