Keeping Up In The Classroom

Is Your Family Ready? An Uncertain School Year Awaits Bay Area Students

The NBC Bay Area Responds team takes an in-depth look at consumer matters facing students and their families.

By Chris Chmura and James Jackson

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Uncertain."

That's the word that kept coming up when NBC Bay Area spoke with parents, principals, teachers, public health experts, and others in recent weeks, discussing the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.

There are a lot of unknowns: when will kids actually be back in class? What will be different on campus? What will learning from home look like this time around? How are safety concerns being addressed for students, school staff, and families?

Local

Campbell 1 hour ago

Police Activity in Campbell, Public Asked to Avoid Area

San Mateo County 2 hours ago

Additional San Mateo County Businesses to Close Sunday

If you'll give us just 20 minutes of your time, we'll attempt to answer these questions and more, in an NBC Bay Area Responds Back to School special report.

We also want to hear from you. Please participate in our anonymous survey of parents with school-age children by clicking here: nbcbayarea.com/schoolsurvey

This article tagged under:

Keeping Up In The Classroomcoronavirusschoolsnbc bay area respondsback-to-school
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us