Valentine's Day

Ordering Valentine’s Day Flowers? Watch This First

If you suddenly remembered February 14 is fast approaching, there's still time to ensure your floral expression of love is well-received

By James Jackson

83770901
Getty Images for ASDA

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 13: DON’T BE DAVE: A new survey by Asda has revealed over half of British women have never received flowers on Valentine’s Day and Dave is the most likely to forget his loved one this year. Asda and flower designer Joseph Massie have created a living floral billboard allowing Londoners, like Dave to take a single red rose for their Valentine #dontbedave at Victoria Station on February 13, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for ASDA)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Flowers can be a great way to show you care. But floral deliveries occasionally don't go as planned. That's why it helps to go into any flower order prepared -- so you can save money, and have confidence your recipient will be happy.

The NBC Responds team prepared this short video to help you avoid common Valentine's Day flower flops and other floral fiascoes:

NBC Bay Area Responds

Got a consumer problem? Call 1-888-996-TIPS. We respond to every call, every e-mail.

nbc bay area responds 13 hours ago

Martinez Woman Feels Ripped off After Paying $774 for Unnecessary Service During Kitchen Remodel

contractor complaints 16 hours ago

Got a Contractor Problem? This Agency Can Help

If you still run into problems with Valentine's Day flowers, please let us know. Click here to share your story (and photos), or call us at 888-996-8477.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's Dayfloral deliveryflower deliveriesflowers
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us