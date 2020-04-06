Property Taxes: Most Counties Sticking to April 10 Due Date

Two Bay Area counties announced Monday they will extend the property tax due date into next month, while other counties stood firm on the April 10 deadline.

San Francisco City and County joined San Mateo County in shifting its tax deadline to May 4, citing the continued closure of both counties' tax collector offices. Both counties say May 4 was chosen because it's the current date they anticipate shelter-in-place orders will be lifted.

San Francisco's Treasurer and Tax Collector still urged taxpayers to pay by Friday, if they can.

"We encourage all property owners who can pay their taxes on time to do so online or via US mail," the office wrote on its website. "This tax revenue helps keep the government running and providing vital services that the public relies on, especially in times like these."

Robin Elliott, Assistant Tax Collector for San Mateo County, echoed the City's change in policy in a letter to taxpayers.

"During this pandemic, we find ourselves in a heightened reliance on services such as healthcare, public safety, social services, and sanitation," Elliott wrote. "It is vital that we ensure the funding they require to continue to provide these services is collected on time."

So far, only four California counties have said they will push back the property tax deadline, with Placer and Imperial Counties joining San Francisco and San Mateo. We checked with every Bay Area county Monday, and most said it is crucial property taxes are collected on time, for budgetary reasons.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Marin, Santa Clara, and Solano Counties all say taxpayers who cannot make the Friday deadline due to financial hardship brought about by the pandemic can apply for penalty waivers or cancellation after April 10. Sonoma County did not indicate whether it would do the same.

In a joint statement, the California State Association of Counties and California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors said vital public services depend on the on-time payment and collection of property taxes.

"Any delay in payments beyond the April 10 property tax deadline, for individuals or businesses that can pay, will tip local governments into insolvency at a time when our residents need us the most," the statement said.

For complete details on property tax payment where you live, click your county below: