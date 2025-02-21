Save your home insurance? See where dropped families are finding a lifeline

Lots of desperate families facing California’s insurance crisis are contacting our consumer team for a lifeline. They’ve shared hopeless stories about losing their home insurance and are searching for any way to keep their coverage. But recently, one viewer reached out with a different story that might hold some hope for you.

Back in October, Linette Quist near Scotts Valley got the Golden State’s most dreaded letter: a note from her homeowners insurance company stating it was dropping her.

“I think I was kind of expecting it,” Quist said. “Everybody in the area’s been getting them."

But then, Linette rescued her policy.

How?

With some fencing, downspout covers, and landscaping work.

Quist's insurer, AAA, offered her a deal: if she swapped wood fences near her home for metal, covered her downspouts, cleared trees and shrubs, and made other upgrades, AAA would continue insuring her home.

“I’m kind of a ‘get it done person,’ and I probably got it done quicker than a lot of people would, and luckily, I had contractors and stuff that could help me out,” said Quist, adding that all the changes took her about three-and-a-half months to complete.

Northern California's branch of AAA declined NBC Bay Area's request for an interview. Still, it said, “Regardless of whether they receive a non-renewal notice for wildfire risk, CSAA Insurance Group customers are eligible to keep their California homeowners insurance policy for at least three years if they achieve and maintain a Wildfire Prepared Home certification and continue to meet all other underwriting requirements.”

So, what does “Wildfire Prepared” mean? It’s a label of sorts you can get from the engineers at IBHS -- the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety.

IBHS is the nonprofit, research arm of the insurance industry. They’re the same scientists who recently invited us to watch them set fire to two tiny homes: one was “Wildfire Prepared” and the other was not. The “Wildfire Prepared” home survived, and the other home burned quickly.

To get your home “Wildfire Prepared,” IBHS says you have to follow “strict requirements, with no exceptions,” such as removing combustibles, like plants, and adding five feet of clear, defensible space all the way around your home. After you show proof and get the “Wildfire Prepared” certification, you tell your insurance company.

IBHS offers two levels of “Wildfire Prepared” certification: the “Base” program and the “Plus” program, which has an extra layer of requirements. Linette was only required to meet the “Base” program qualifications to regain her coverage from AAA.

“It’s a business decision for each individual insurance company as to how they view this program, but we certainly know these actions make a difference,” said Steve Hawks, the Senior Director of Wildfire at IBHS.

We asked the state’s major insurance companies what they offer when you get a “Wildfire Prepared” certification. Mercury, USAA, and Farmers told us that qualifies you for discounts. CSAA was the only insurer to say they’d reverse dropping someone or give a current customer a commitment to insure them for three years.

While that’s encouraging, the insurance industry warns: getting the “Wildfire Prepared” badge carries no guarantee.

“There may be some cases where companies, irrespective of the current condition of the property, just may not have the ability to offer coverage in certain regions of California,” said Karen Collins, the Vice President for Property & Environmental at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

That doesn’t sit well with some consumer advocates, like the people at United Policyholders in San Francisco. They say: if you do work like Quist, you deserve a reward.

“What we want to see is that insurance companies can really assure people that if they take the steps, they’ll be able to get their insurance back in force,” said Emily Rogan, Senior Program Officer at United Policyholders.

That’s because getting “Wildfire Prepared” might not be cheap. Quist said her upgrades cost her ten grand. In the end, she sees a good deal for her because she kept her policy and got a discount.

“I’m proud that I got it, I’m glad that I got it,” Quist told us.

Getting the “Wildfire Prepared” badge is not permanent. IBHS says you have to get recertified every three years. Your first approval can take weeks-- or months in Quist’s case. If you’re interested, call your insurance agent sooner rather than later.

Since the “Wildfire Prepared” program began in 2022, IBHS says more than 1,200 homes have been certified in California. The program began in California and recently expanded to Oregon.

