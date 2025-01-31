consumer

What does an aviation crash investigation entail?

By Chris Chmura

NBC Universal, Inc.

Engineers, scientists, and other aviation experts flocked to Washington, D.C, to help investigate the crash that involved an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter on Wednesday. But what does their work entail?

An aviation safety consultant, Anthony Brickhouse, said crews will begin looking for the so-called black box. Then, the team will work to extract data from the orange-colored device to understand what happened.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Chris Chmura has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

consumer
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us