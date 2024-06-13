Critics fear PG&E's aging Diablo Canyon power plant costs could be twice of initial estimates

Keeping the aging Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant open for five years may cost dramatically more than what PG&E previously indicated, according to experts.

With California’s power grid stretched to the breaking point during a record heatwave, Gov. Gavin Newsom struck a deal two years ago to keep PG&E’s aging nuclear power plant open. Five years past its planned closure date of 2025.

The deal involved lending the utility $1.4 billion, which the state hoped to get back with a federal grant, all to help pay the expected $5 billion dollar cost of extending the life of Diablo Canyon.

But critics said the grant will end up covering only half of that loan, likely leaving taxpayers and customers stuck with the other three quarters of a billion dollars.

Investigative reporter Jaxon Van Derbeken has more in the video above.

Could there be another PG&E rate hike? the aging Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant open for five years may cost dramatically more than what PG&E previously indicated. Raj Mathai speaks with investigative reporter Jaxon Van Derbeken on this.