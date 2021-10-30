chesa boudin

SF Asst. District Attorney Defends Office Amid Accusations from Two Former Prosecutors

In a live and, at times, tense segment on NBC Bay Area Tonight, two former San Francisco prosecutors sparred with a current assistant district attorney over accusations the District Attorney's Office is too lenient on crime.

By Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos and Jeremy Carroll

NBC Universal, Inc.

During a heated exchange Monday evening, Assistant District Attorney Demarris Evans defended her office and her boss, DA Chesa Boudin, during a live segment on NBC Bay Area Tonight with anchor Raj Mathai. Evans debated her former colleagues, prosecutors Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, who recently quit and joined the effort to recall Boudin. Both Jenkins and du Bain accuse their former boss of making San Francisco more dangerous by regularly lessening charges for violent offenders and, at times, dropping them completely. Evans denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated.

Watch Part 1:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Two former prosecutors, Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, want to recall their former boss, District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The two lawyers appeared live on NBC Bay Area on Monday as they debated with current Assistant District Attorney Demarris Evans. Anchor Raj Mathai moderated the conversation, which was split into two segments in the broadcast. Here is part one.

Watch Part 2:

Two former prosecutors, Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, want to recall their former boss, District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The two lawyers appeared live on NBC Bay Area on Monday as they debated with current Assistant District Attorney Demarris Evans. Anchor Raj Mathai moderated the conversation, which was split into two segments in the broadcast. Here is part two.

Watch Related Stories

Investigative Unit Oct 25

Two SF Prosecutors Quit, Join Effort to Recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Investigative Unit Oct 29

San Francisco DA Boudin, Supervisor Stefani Spar Over Proposed Transparency Law

Watch Our Entire Investigative Series

Contact The Investigative Unit

submit tips | 1-888-996-TIPS | e-mail Bigad Shaban

This article tagged under:

chesa boudinSan FranciscoINVESTIGATIVEInvestigative Unitrecall election
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us