SF Asst. District Attorney Defends Office Amid Accusations from Two Former Prosecutors

During a heated exchange Monday evening, Assistant District Attorney Demarris Evans defended her office and her boss, DA Chesa Boudin, during a live segment on NBC Bay Area Tonight with anchor Raj Mathai. Evans debated her former colleagues, prosecutors Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, who recently quit and joined the effort to recall Boudin. Both Jenkins and du Bain accuse their former boss of making San Francisco more dangerous by regularly lessening charges for violent offenders and, at times, dropping them completely. Evans denied the accusations, calling them politically motivated.
