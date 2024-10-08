Dog trainer charged in California linked to Connecticut animal cruelty

A dog trainer previously charged in California for the disappearance of a German Shepherd was recently arrested in Connecticut and charged with animal cruelty.
Connecticut State Police said a French bulldog died and four other dogs were returned to their owners with physical and psychological issues after being in her care.
Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video report above.
