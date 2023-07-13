Empty offices also transforming Silicon Valley and Oakland

Empty offices are not only transforming downtown San Francisco but also Silicon Valley and Oakland.
Worsening vacancy rates are a common trend in all three major regions in the Bay Area, but a closer look at the numbers reveal a demand that offers some promise. This is all according to a new quarterly report by CBRE Research, a global commercial real estate firm.
Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.