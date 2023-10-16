FCC to discuss emergency communication access solutions

The Federal Communications Commission has announced it is considering several emergency communication accessibility solutions. Commissioners are meeting this Thursday to talk about possible new rules and requirements to address emergency services problems identified in a recent NBC Bay Area report, as well as other issues.

Just over a week ago, the Investigative Unit’s text to 911 investigation made national headlines. The report found the technology cannot always quickly locate a person in need during a dangerously critical time. The problem disproportionately impacts vulnerable communities like the Deaf, speech-challenged and victims of domestic violence who may need to call for help silently.

The FCC’s recent announcement came from its Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. Although the upcoming discussion topics do not directly relate to 911, they will be about solving emergency communication accessibility issues.

As part of the agenda, the Commission will consider reestablishing its authority over broadband Internet access service and “ensuring that individuals with disabilities can communicate using IP-based services such as video communications and electronic messaging services … ”

The move would help address a problem the Investigative Unit uncovered with 911 texting in California and across the country. When you text 911, the system can take longer to locate you compared to 911 voice calls.

Here’s how geolocation works for 911 voice calls versus 911 texts. Source: Erin Panell (NBCUniversal)

Tina Truong is from Mountain View, Calif. and is hard of hearing. She says not having full access to emergency services impacts her daily life.

“I choose to stay home instead of going out because knowing I don’t have access to 911, I cannot get help as needed,” Truong said. “So if I see other people in trouble, I can’t call 911 and help them. I would like to feel like I’m part of this community, feel empowered.”

Truong has created a Change.org petition with her organization accesSOS, a tech nonprofit that advocates to make emergency help accessible. The petition calls on government officials to pass federal legislation requiring functioning text to 911 emergency services. According to accessSOS, 49% of 911 call centers nationwide can’t receive emergency texts.

All 911 centers in California are required by State law to have this service. More than 95,000 emergency texts were received in California last year. It’s unclear how many resulted in delayed geolocation.

The FCC’s discussion is scheduled for 10:30 am EST on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The meeting will be held in the Commission Meeting Room of the FCC, 45 L Street N.E., Washington, D.C. The FCC meeting is also online, and streamed live with open captioning at www.fcc.gov/live.

To catch up on all of NBC Bay Area’s 911 reporting go to: www.nbcbayarea.com/911.