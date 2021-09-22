Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Medical Officer Resigning

After 18 months on the job, Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Klaus Thaler will be stepping down from his position in October. The pending departure comes after the Investigative Unit confirmed with multiple hospital sources another executive – Associate Chief Nursing Officer Damian Gulbransen— recently left her position at Good Sam after 11 months.

In a statement to NBC Bay Area Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson said Good Samaritan Hospital does not discuss personell issues, but “the intensity of the pandemic during the past year and a half has made it common for healthcare professionals to re-evaluate their life priorities, choosing to spend more time with their loved ones or furthering their careers.”

The two departures come shortly after a series of investigative reports by NBC Bay Area exposing serious staffing shortages, patient care problems and allegations of blatant lack of care.

In June, the Investigatuve Unit first reported on concerns of dangerous patient care at Good Samaritan Hospital. Issues ranged from a broken elevator delaying an emergency patient’s care to flies in facility’s intensive care unit. One inspection report noted flies and maggots inside a patient’s nose and failure by staff to report the insects.

In July, regulators with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) blasted Good Sam’s executive team, including its CMO, CEO and CNO, saying systemic and re-occuring failures by hospital executives put patient in harms way repeatedly. Federal regulators hit Good Samaritan Hospital with a “notice of termination,” which places the facility’s Medicare contract in jeopardy. The hospital is still working with CMS to correct the violations.

In August, the Investigative Unit broke the story of Good Samaritan Hospital and its sister facility Regional Medical Center mishandling and even losing several patient bodies. In a statement, hospital acklowledged the problem calling it rare; it also apologized to the families affected.

Then in September, the Investigative Unit obtained an internal hospital memo where Good Sam’s CEO Tomi Ryba confirmed Dr. Thaler’s resignation. She wrote he will be joining his family on the East Coast.

“Klaus came to us 18 months ago, taking over a key role at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote. “His leadership during the pandemic effectively rewrote the book for Good Samaritan Hospital on how we care for COVID-19 patients.”

On a call Wednesday, Dr. Klaus told NBC Bay Area he had no comment. Good Sam’s former associate chief nursing officer, Damian Gulbransen, never responded to our requests for comment.

After months of repeated requests for an interview, no one from Good Samaritan Hospital or its parent company, HCA Healthcare has ever agreed to an interview with NBC Bay Area. The hospital recently embarked on a public relations campaign releasing several pre-produced videos of Ryba on Facebook. Over the weekend it took out a full-page newspaper add to release an open letter to the community. In the letter, the hospital said it is expanding safeguards, adding more nurses, recruiting more doctors and investing millions on new equipment and patient care supplies.

Ryba told staff in the internal memo she would be providing an update on Dr. Thaler’s replacement “in the coming days.”

