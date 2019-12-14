Heroes in Exile

After brilliant military careers, two immigrant servicemen were banished from the United States and deported to Mexico, cut off from their children and families.

Hector Barajas and Enrique Salas were forced to work for desperately low wages in Mexico, living in squalor. But they discovered that they were not alone in their situations as deported veterans--hundreds of immigrant veterans have been deported by ICE, often for minor offenses.

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit delved into the stories of Barajas and Salas, which ended in vastly different ways, and took those stories to the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs.