Inspection Order Expanded for San Francisco High-Rise Where 43rd Floor Window Fell

City has now ordered an inspection of the building's façade as well as all the windows in 555 California

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

San Francisco building officials Thursday ordered a complete structural inspection of the façade of the building where a 43rd floor window shattered in high winds Tuesday and fell to the pavement of the Financial District below, according to building inspection documents.

One inspection photo released by the Department of Building Inspection shows several remaining chunks of glass inside the frame where the one window broke out Tuesday. Other photos show another window around the corner was clearly cracked. It is not clear if that cracking  preexisted the incident or was triggered when the first window failed Tuesday.  

Building officials issued an immediate notice of violation on Tuesday stemming from the cracked and falling glass.  Nobody was injured in the building or on the street below.

On Wednesday, inspectors ordered the owners of 555 California Street to inspect all of the windows in the 52-story structure to assure they’re safe. But that inspection order was expanded Thursday to require that the high-rise’s “exterior facades (be) surveyed by a California licensed architect or engineer to ensure stability of all facade elements.”

Since the photos were taken, the window that broke and a cracked window around the corner of the building have been reinforced with plywood.

Building inspectors went to the site on both Tuesday and Wednesday, records show, which also indicate replacement windows have been ordered.

The building is owned by Vornado Realty Trust, along with a minority ownership by former president Donald Trump. Vornado officials have declined to comment.  

