LAPD

LAPD Officer Cleared of Wrongdoing Over George Floyd Valentine Meme

NBC4’s I-Team has learned the only officer to face administrative charges was cleared of wrongdoing at an internal trial board and will not face punishment.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The only LAPD officer formally accused of violating department policy by allegedly circulating a social media meme that ridiculed the killing of George Floyd around Valentine’s Day was found not guilty by an administrative trial board.

The decision means the officer, a sergeant who works at the LAPD’s air support division, will not face termination, suspension, or other discipline, as was suggested would happen by Chief Michel Moore when word of the meme investigation became public earlier this year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“I have no temperament or patience or allowance for them to remain in this organization,” Moore told reporters Feb. 16, before any employees or officers were formally accused of violating policy by distributing the image.

The LAPD confirmed the finding Tuesday.

“The Department respects the disciplinary process and will direct employees to a board of rights where it is believed that termination is the appropriate penalty,” it said in a short statement.

The meme showed a photograph of George Floyd’s face and included the text, “you take my breath away,” police said. 

The not guilty decision was made by a panel of three hearing officers at a board of rights, which is an internal trial board that meets, nearly always in private with no outside observers, to consider allegations of misconduct leveled against LAPD officers.

The officer’s defense attorney did not immediately return messages for comment on the decision.

When the meme first became public the officers’ union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, said in a statement the image was, “abhorrent,” and said whoever was responsible should be held accountable.

The League has not commented on the board of rights decision.

This article tagged under:

LAPDGeorge Floyd
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us