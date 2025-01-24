New firefighting system could help deliver water to coastal areas

Fire crews in Los Angeles County said the main thing impacting their efforts to extinguish blazes has been a lack of water. However, a new system could help deliver water to coastal areas that are affected by wildfires.
It's a similar system San Francisco firefighters have already used, but Southern California cities don't seem to be receptive.
Jaxon Van Derbeken has the full report in the video above.
