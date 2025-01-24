Investigative Unit

New firefighting system could help deliver water to coastal areas

By Jaxon Van Derbeken

NBC Universal, Inc.

Fire crews in Los Angeles County said the main thing impacting their efforts to extinguish blazes has been a lack of water. However, a new system could help deliver water to coastal areas that are affected by wildfires.

It's a similar system San Francisco firefighters have already used, but Southern California cities don't seem to be receptive.

Jaxon Van Derbeken has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Investigative UnitSouthern CaliforniaInvestigation
