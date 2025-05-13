North Bay woman files lawsuit after alleged sexual assault on American Airlines flight

A North Bay woman says she was sexually assaulted during a flight out of San Francisco and is speaking out about her experience.

Barbara Morgan said she reported her alleged assault to American Airlines. But it wasn’t until the FBI arrested the man a year later for assaulting another woman when she learned she was not the first or the last person to report him for similar behavior to the same airline.

Morgan's lawsuit alleged that she was sexually assaulted on a red eye flight from SFO to Dallas in April 2024. She’s suing the airline for negligence and fraudulent concealment.

