NYC Nearing Deal to House Incoming Migrants on Norwegian Cruise Ship: Report

New York City is reportedly close to reaching a deal with Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its luxury vessels upon arrival in the Big Apple.

Mayor Eric Adams' administration has been under pressure to provide shelter to the thousands of incoming migrants arriving in New York City, and the city's shelter system has struggled to keep up with the demand.

In addition to opening Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, the mayor is eyeing the Norwegian cruise ship for a six-month lease to house and process asylum seekers before transitioning them into the city shelters, the NY Post reported Friday. The vessel would likely be docked at Staten Island’s Homeport, the former naval station on the northeastern shore of the island.

Speaking to reporters at City Hall, the mayor said he did not have any announcements to issue regarding a deal with the cruise liner.

"When we have an announcement of any type of deal, we will make an announcement. So any type of deal they've written about, they know more than I do," Adams said Friday.

Securing the cruise ship could be cheaper than constructing an additional tent city, similar to the one already taking shape in the Bronx at the Orchard Beach parking lot, a source told the Post. The Bronx outpost is expected to be the first of two relief centers, the second location has not been announced.

Tent city in Orchard Beach parking lot taking shape ... will provide temporary housing for huge influx of migrants being bused to NYC from the southern border #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/8OqfB3ZKmw — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) September 30, 2022

The Legal Aid Society spoke out about the reported cruise ship deal, expressing concern about the ship's ability to adequality shelter people and its proximity to any critical resources around the city that they might need to get to.

“As we’ve previously stated, cruise ships are not designed or equipped to provide adequate shelter and services to homeless people, particularly those with disabilities. Furthermore, ventilation within the close quarters of a cruise ship is inadequate to protect people from airborne infectious diseases like COVID-19 and tuberculosis," the group's statement read, in part.