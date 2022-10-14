Oakland Senior Center Alarm System Cited by Inspectors Week Before Fire

Fire inspectors issued a citation for alarm-related “immediate life safety hazards” at Grand Lake Gardens senior living community the week before Friday’s early morning fire, records show.

The fire started at the fifth floor of one of the two buildings in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Oakland, triggering a mass evacuation and resulted in a firefighter and three residents being treated for smoke inhalation.

According to fire department inspection records, a check on Oct. 7 found a problem with the alarm system on the sixth floor of one of the buildings. The report doesn’t elaborate on the specific deficiencies, but a department spokesperson said Friday it was related to a signage issue and that none of the problems found by inspectors played a role in the fire or hampered firefighting efforts.

“The systems firefighters and residents rely on worked well and likely saved lives,” Oakland Fire Department public information and chief of staff Michael Hunt said.

A letter accompanying the citation indicated that inspectors would return the following day to assure the problem was addressed. The reinspection, however, hasn’t occurred, according to Hunt.

Hunt said inspectors are scheduled to return on Tuesday, but it’s unclear if that date had been set before or after Friday’s fire.

The department says the fire started after a resident saw sparking with a power strip that apparently ignited a blanket and couch and engulfed her apartment.

The alarm issue was labeled as non-compliant “red” and required immediate attention, according to the citation. The building’s sprinkler system, which Hunt said is limited to the building’s kitchens and bathrooms, was inspected and judged to be operational.

The citation indicated the entire alarm system was overdue for testing and cleaning of hoods and ducts was overdue as well.