Oakland to pay $1 million in sexual harassment settlement

The city of Oakland is set to pay out a $1 million sexual harassment and discrimination settlement.

Candace Reese Walters was the second staff member in the Department of Violence Prevention to sue the city of Oakland for sexual harassment and discrimination, allegedly by the same man.

In her 2023 lawsuit, Reese Walters, who had worked as a public information officer, alleged the department’s director, Guillermo Cespedes, made unwanted sexual advances and discriminated against her based-on gender and race. She also claimed the city retaliated by terminating her after she reported the misconduct to city officials.

Cespedes left the department two years ago and has denied the allegations.

When NBC Bay Area asked him about it in 2023, he pointed to a city investigation that cleared him of any wrongdoing.

But according to a memo from the city attorney, Oakland’s City Council has agreed to settle the case without admitting liability to avoid further litigation.

Attorneys for Reese Walters told NBC Bay Area on Monday that she’s ready to put this behind her.

