Oakland's 911 answer times are improving, according to state data

New data from the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) shows significant improvement in 911 answering times by the Oakland Police Department.

For years, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) has had the worst 911 answering time in California. At times, the Department’s response times were four times the state’s standard.

Cal OES’ standard requirement for dispatcher centers is to answer 90% of all 911 calls within 15 seconds.

Currently, OPD still has the longest response time in California. However, this new data shows the department has cut that time by 36%.

Between June 2024 and February 2025, Cal OES data shows Oakland dispatchers taking an average of 34.6 seconds to answer 911 calls. That’s down from 52 seconds last year and 54-55 seconds in 2023 when the Investigative Unit first started reporting on the Department’s 911 problems leaving people in Oakland hanging on the line during their worst moments. 911 callers reported receiving busy signals and waiting on hold for as long as 15-20 minutes.

Following our reporting, Cal OES threatened to pull 911 funding from the city over its long wait times. Oakland officials then said they invested $2.5 million into its dispatch center, streamlined dispatcher hiring, updated its 911 technology and implemented an automated system for its non-emergency line to help free up dispatchers.

OPD currently has 13 dispatcher vacancies, the agency told NBC Bay Area in a written statement Wednesday. The city’s Communication Division is authorized for 78 dispatchers with 65 positions filled. 60 candidates are in various stages of the background process.

“We recognize that our personnel are our greatest asset in managing 911 calls efficiently and effectively. These dedicated professionals play a crucial role in ensuring that emergency calls are answered in a timely manner, as required by CalOES…We are confident that our continued efforts in recruiting, training, and retention will contribute to the ongoing enhancement of answering 911 calls and meeting State standards,” the Department said in its statement.

Alan Liang is an Oakland business owner who say he's experienced long 911 wait times for years when reporting crimes.

“I don't think I'm optimistic about it at all because of a lot of distrust from the community. Again, due to the fact that people are less likely to report a crime to 911 because of the long time duration and also the time for an officer to respond,” Liang said.

The California Highway Gold Gate Division, which answers 911 calls from freeways and highways across the Bay Area was also taking nearly a minute to answer calls a couple of years ago. The new state data shows the agency brought its times down by 66% -- now taking about 19 seconds to answer calls.

