PG&E Confirms Its Gear Was Seized in Zogg Fire Probe

PG&E on Friday notified state regulators that Cal Fire had seized some of its equipment as part of its investigation into the Zogg Fire in Shasta County. That fire left four dead and destroyed more than 200 homes.

State investigators with the Public Utilities Commission have joined the investigation into the Sept. 27 fire that broke out along Zogg Mine Road and Jenny Bird Lane, north of Igo.

As of Friday afternoon, the fire was 95% contained.

According to the company’s regulatory filing, wildfire camera and satellite data suggested the fire broke out between 2:43 p.m. and 2:46 p.m. Three minutes before that, PG&E was alerted to a problem on the 12,000-volt distribution line that served the area.

PG&E records registered alarms on the Girvan 1101 circuit starting at 2:40 p.m. and continuing until 3:06 p.m, when an automated circuit breaker shut the line down.

“The data currently available to PG&E do not establish the causes of the activity on the Girvan 1101 circuit or the locations of these causes,” the company said in its filing.

The filing also notes that Cal Fire notified PG&E that it had seize unspecified equipment and allowed the company access to the area. PG&E said it has so far not had any access to the evidence.

The company says it is cooperating with the ongoing probe.