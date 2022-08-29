Woman Dies From Apparent Poisoning at San Mateo Care Facility

NBC Bay Area has learned San Mateo police are investigating the apparently unintentional poisoning death of a resident at an assisted living facility.

The woman who died, along with two other residents who went to the hospital, are believed to have been given a caustic liquid instead of grape juice, by mistake.

San Mateo police are not commenting but multiple sources with direct knowledge identified the facility involved as Atria Park San Mateo. Those sources say San Mateo fire officials were called to the facility on Saturday, Aug. 27, and transported two residents to Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame.

One died Monday and the other critically injured resident is being treated there. A third resident was taken to another hospital for treatment.

“There may have been a mistake,’’ said one source involved in the investigation. “A jug of grape juice is what somebody thought they had picked up and poured into glasses, but it was some sort of cleaning fluid.”

No one at the facility provided an immediate comment.