Possible prosecution for adult in Antioch accidental shooting

A 3-year-old child died from self-inflicted gunshot wound at an Antioch home Tuesday evening. There’s limited information on how the 3-year-old child got the firearm but the adult responsible for the gun could face felony charges.

Firearms are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S. and California is one of 26 states with child-access or secure gun storage laws designed to protect those who should not have access to firearms.

Every year, nearly 360 children, roughly one a day, unintentionally shoot themselves, or someone else, nationwide. This year alone, there has been 43 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 20 deaths across the county.

Investigative reporter Hilda Gutierrez dug into California’s gun laws.

