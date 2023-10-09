California regulators seek $45 million from PG&E over Dixie Fire

California regulators are seeking a $45 million penalty against PG&E for alleged regulatory violations tied to the 2021 Dixie Fire, the largest single fire in state history.

The proposed penalty includes $40 million to digitize PG&E’s vegetation management records, along with a $2.5 million fine to the state and $2.5 million to compensate Native American tribes impacted by the fire.

The Public Utilities Commission will be considered next month.

The fire was sparked on July 13, 2021. It consumed nearly 1 million acres, destroyed more than 1,300 structures and left four injured.

It started near the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon in Butte County when a 65-foot tall Douglas fir fell onto a power line.

That fallen tree triggered an outage at about 7 a.m. but it was not until nearly 5 p.m. that a PG&E technician arrived near the dam to discover the fallen tree and try to put out the small fire.

The regulatory investigation, concluded by the Safety and Enforcement Division, blamed PG&E for failing to “adequately consider” the hazard posed by the power outage. Despite the high heat that July 13 day, and evident risk, the report noted “no sense of urgency was demonstrated by PG&E to determine the cause of the fault in a fire prone area during a severe time of year.”

Regulators also blamed the utility for allegedly failing to label the previously fire damaged and diseased tree that failed as posing an obvious hazard before the fire, and for failing to keep records reflecting its 2019 inspection of that line. Regulators say a map covering the area was missing from PG&E records related to the 2019 wildfire inspection of the line.

The company has said the tree that fell appeared green in a 2019 inspection photo and was not flagged in multiple inspections.

But the arborist who reviewed the tree for the fire investigation found “extensive decay and defects at the base” that date back to a fire in Butte County in 2008 as well as an unknown event between 2015 and 2016.

“In my opinion the degraded condition of the base of the Douglas Fire was the primary cause of failure of the tree and that defect would have been visible without extraordinary discovery effort, from under the conductors,” the report quoted the arborist as saying.

“It would have been visible as a catface, an open injury on the trunk,” the arborist found. “A cursory visual inspection around the base of the tree would have revealed the poor mechanical condition of the tree.”

That report led to regulators’ allegations that the company failed to identify the tree that posed a risk to the 12,000 volt line and for not having proper records of prior inspections.

Prosecutors did not file charges in the fire, but in a civil settlement, the company is currently being overseen by a monitor working on behalf of five counties impacted by the fire.

In a statement, PG&E said it has resolved civil claims in the five counties hit by the fire. It has also entered into long-term agreements to improve safety and response.

“PG&E is committed to making it right and making it safe for our customers and hometowns,” the company said. While it has accepted Cal Fire’s findings as to what caused the fire, it maintains that it “acted as a prudent operator” in the incident, adding there “is no evidence that PG&E consciously and willfully disregarded a known risk with regard to the ignition of the Dixie Fire. We followed the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) requirements when inspecting, maintain and operating our system. “

It says its response to the outage that day was “reasonable and appropriate.” The technician used binoculars to identify the cause and did not see a tree that fell onto the line. “He worked diligently for hours to get to the site, including after being turned away by a county road crew, and once he arrived fought the fire heroically by himself before Cal Fire arrived.”

The company says it does not contest three of the record keeping related allegations that were unrelated to the fire cause and agrees to “fund an initiative to transition to electronic records for our electric distribution patrols and inspections.”

But, the company says, it disputes fire-related allegations.