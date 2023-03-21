Mission Street Closed After Windows Fail at Salesforce, Millennium Tower in High Winds

The fierce storm that whipped through San Francisco Tuesday is now suspected of triggering failures of as many as 20 or more windows of the Salesforce Tower as well at least one window at the nearby Millennium Tower high-rise, prompting closure of a stretch of Mission Street overnight as a precaution, city officials said.

The Mission Street window failures came hours after a window blew out between the 13th and 14th floor of the high-rise at 50 California Street. The area immediately around that building was secured as a precaution and no one injured. That failure came a week after a 43rd floor window failed in an earlier storm at the former Bank of America building at 555 California Street. The owner has been cited and given 14 days to inspect the façade of the structure to assure it is stable.

After coming to the 50 California Street on Tuesday, according to Patrick Hannan, spokesman for the Department of Building Inspection, teams of inspectors discovered multiple cracked or failed windows between the 11th and 30th floors of the Salesforce building on the Mission Street side. Hannan said that as of Tuesday night, at least one window was found to be cracked on each of those floors.

Separately, inspectors were examining one window on the 49th floor of the Millennium Tower that had failed as of Tuesday night.

San Francisco Fire Capt. Jonathan Baxter said that fire crews -- dispatched for a tree down on Mission Street -- observed “issues related to the windows” at the Millennium Tower. Baxter did not have any further details and had no information on any failed window failures at Salesforce. He said the 300 block of Mission was closed overnight as a precaution related to the failed window found at the Millennium at 301 Mission. The Salesforce is at 350 Mission.

Hannan, the building inspection department spokesman, said crews were checking all three locations doing inspections Tuesday night.

“In all three situations, we sent inspectors out for emergency response, they are evaluating the situation and coordinate with building management,” Hannan said.

The problems led Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin to call for hearings over high-rise window safety.

The Millennium Tower has had a documented history of problems with windows. The tower was cited by building inspectors back in 2020, when a 41st floor window that had been propped open by a resident broke free in a storm and fell to the ground. No one was injured. The city has sought a redesign of the window system. Meanwhile, the tower’s homeowners association has repeatedly cautioned residents to keep windows closed in windy conditions.

On Sept. 1, 2018, a 36th floor window suddenly fractured at the Millennium. An engineering firm blamed that failure on a still unexplained exterior impact, concluding that it was not the product of the building’s sinking and tilting. Those findings were reviewed and backed by a city-appointed panel of experts, and the city allowed protective scaffolding to be removed.