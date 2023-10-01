San Francisco

San Francisco police officers speak out, demand change for nursing mothers in the department

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

“Dirty, uncomfortable and unacceptable.”

That’s how San Francisco police officers are describing lactation areas at multiple stations in the city.

For the first time, they are speaking out against the department’s policy for nursing mothers and they are demanding change.

NBC Bay Area’s Ginger Conejero Saab has been digging into this story for weeks, and shows why the officers say SFPD could be violating state law.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Watch her full report in the video above.

San Francisco 11 hours ago

Man arrested after 3 stabbed, 1 assaulted in San Francisco

San Francisco Sep 21

SFPD reports some progress against car break-ins at city hearing

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoINVESTIGATIVE
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us