San Francisco police officers speak out, demand change for nursing mothers in the department

“Dirty, uncomfortable and unacceptable.”

That’s how San Francisco police officers are describing lactation areas at multiple stations in the city.

For the first time, they are speaking out against the department’s policy for nursing mothers and they are demanding change.

NBC Bay Area’s Ginger Conejero Saab has been digging into this story for weeks, and shows why the officers say SFPD could be violating state law.

Watch her full report in the video above.