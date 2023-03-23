2 New Reports of Window Failures in San Francisco

Two additional reports of windows failing in San Francisco surfaced Thursday.

City building inspection officials said Thursday that they’ve now issued a notice of violation against Fox Plaza, which includes city offices after a yet another window broke. This time, the window faced busy Market Street and sent debris into the building.

“The glass actually blew into the building,” said Patrick Hannan, a spokesman for the Department of Building Inspection. “There was not anyone in the space around that window at the time.”

Hannan said the city agency issued a notice of violation Thursday, requiring all building windows to be inspected. The window that broke between the 11th and 12th floors needed to be secured and the glass replaced. The agency also ordered an evaluation of all windows be completed within 14 days.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The break is the latest in a string of apparently weather-related window failures.

Authorities separately issued a notice of violation for a window that had been “blown out” on the Jessie Street side of a building at 1400 Mission, city records showed. It apparently occurred during a string of weather related window events on Tuesday. The Windows at the Salesforce East Tower and the Millennium Tower failed on that same day.

Records showed the owners at 1400 Mission were also ordered to secure the opening and remove debris, repair the window within 14 days, assess what triggered the failure and verify other windows are “intact and safe.”

The first in the recent string of apparent weather related window failures occurred on Mar.14, at the former Bank of America Building at 555 California Street. Two 43rd floor windows on different sides of the building, failed. A window on the Kearny Street side tumbled to the street below.

On the Pine Street side, another window cracked and had been reinforced. Notice of violation was issued against that building and city officials ordered full inspection of the building’s façade within 14 days.

On Mar. 21, a window on the building at 50 California broke between the 13th and 14th floors. A notice of violation has been issued, city officials said, and the window involved has now been secured.

Also on Tuesday, at 350 Mission, 19 windows broke or cracked between the 11th and 30th floors of the Salesforce East building.

The city issued a notice of violation, requiring inspections of all the windows in 14 days. Hannan said Thursday that crews are still working to secure all the damaged panels.

Across the street, at 301 Mission, the Millennium Tower, a single window that was left open broke on 49th floor broke.

A notice of violation has been issued for that failure, Hannan said and the window has been removed and the opening boarded up.