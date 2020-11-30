San Jose Mayor Ignored Health Protocols During Holiday Celebration

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo appears to have broken health protocols in celebrating Thanksgiving with family members outside of his own household.

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit has learned Liccardo celebrated with his elderly parents at their Saratoga home with an unknown number of other guests. While the mayor’s staff did confirm the dinner took place, they have not disclosed how many other people attended, how many different households were present, and whether any of those in attendance wore masks while not eating.

“This is a private event – not public,” said Jim Reed, Liccardo’s Chief of Staff. “We are going to redraw the line between what is personal and what is public because that line has become blurred.”

Reed repeated that same statement several times when asked to provide more details about the event, including the type of safety precautions taken.

Reed, however, did note that Liccardo and other guests practiced social distancing while gathering and eating outside.

Mayor’s Office Originally Said Liccardo Spent Thanksgiving at Home

The mayor’s press team, when questioned by the Investigative Unit about the mayor's Thanksgiving plans, initially said Liccardo was marking the holiday by “staying home” with his immediate family. The day after Thanksgiving, however, Reed notified the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit that his staff “misspoke” and explained that Liccardo spent the holiday at his parents’ home with other relatives.

Last week, Liccardo urged his more than 33,000 Twitter followers to cancel "big gatherings this year" and noted the importance of following safety protocols, even with friends and family.

"Cases are spiking," he wrote. "We're letting our guard (and masks) down with family and friends."

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

Santa Clara County Health Officer Urged People Not to Gather with Other Households

While few details about Liccardo's Thanksgiving celebration have been released, it appears the gathering did skirt guidelines frequently touted by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Keep your holiday gatherings to your immediate household members only,” warned Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Cody during a November 14 virtual town hall. “I cannot emphasize enough, gathering with friends and family who are not in your household is not safe.”

A recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted tighter restrictions across the Bay Area and the potential for California to exceed its capacity for hospital beds within weeks.

How Other Bay Area Politicians Spent Thanksgiving

The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit also inquired into the Thanksgiving day plans of other Bay Area politicians.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spent the holiday alone at home, according to her staff. A friend of Breed’s dropped her off dinner.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf also spent Thanksgiving at home, according to her communications director. Schaaf spent the holiday with her husband and two children, all of whom she regularly lives with as part of her normal household.

Do As I Say, Not as I Do

Other notable politicians have recently come under fire for failing to follow the very same rules and advice they’ve been asking the public to adhere to throughout the pandemic. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi faced criticism after surveillance video captured her walking without a mask inside a San Francisco hair salon, which at the time was supposed to remain closed in accordance with local restrictions that halted the operation of salons.

Governor Gavin Newsom also faced harsh criticism for what some viewed as hypocrisy after it was revealed he attended a group dinner with people from multiple households at a Napa Valley restaurant. Newsom later apologized after photos of the dinner were published.

“I made a bad mistake,” Newsom said. “Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back, got in my car, and drove back to my house.”