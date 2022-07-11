Santa Cruz Officials Took 4 Days to Treat Teen's Death as Suspicious, Possible Sex Crime

Six Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives appeared in court Monday detailing what happened the night 16-year-old Emma Lace Price was found dead in 23-year-old Michael Russell’s home in Corralitos, Calif. back on Nov. 12, 2021.

Russell is charged with multiple sex crimes against Price and providing the underaged teen with drugs. A Santa Cruz County coroner detective said Price died from a concoction of drugs in her system, including fentanyl. Russell is not facing any charges related to Price’s death.

But new court testimony Monday reveals two deputies who first responded to the scene said, other than conducting witness interviews, they did not collect evidence. That evidence included Price’s cell phone, which was on the defendant’s bed.

Two sheriff’s crime scene investigators said in court they were not assigned to the case until four days later, well after Price’s body was removed from the scene and after Russell allegedly destroyed the teen’s cellphone – a potentially crucial piece of evidence. Russell has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

"I believe this actually rises to the title of gross police misconduct. This is an investigation that was not treated seriously from the inception," said retired San Jose police Michael Leininger. Leininger has nearly three decades of experience in child sex crime cases. He is not connected to the Russell case in any way.

“[Deputies] showed a high level of indifference in this investigation, unlike I've ever seen,” he said.

In April, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported on Price’s suspected fentanyl poisoning and concerns over law enforcement’s initial investigation of the death. The incident report, obtained by the Investigative Unit, reveals the 911 caller said Price was 20 years old when she was actually 16. It continues to be unclear whether the deputies who initially responded to call ever verified her Price’s age.

Neither the prosecutor or Russell’s defense attorney wanted to provide comment for this this news report. NBC Bay Area has reached out to Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart a dozen times in the past few months for either an interview or answers to questions about his department’s investigation. The requests have either been denied or ignored.

