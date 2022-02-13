Saving San Francisco: Watch the Trailer

Coming 02.28.22

A quiet San Francisco neighborhood, known for stunning ocean views and lush forests, has become a symbol of the city’s systemic problems involving poverty, crime, and mental health. The NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit spent months uncovering the mystery of how a former English teacher became a convicted felon – caught up in drugs, homelessness, and accusations of a bizarre obsession with a woman in the woods.

A new streaming series searching for solutions to deep-rooted problems plaguing one of the most progressive cities in America. Premieres Feb. 28, 2022.

