No Man's Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System

Just as Mike’s baby is born, the mother is showing signs of delusional schizophrenia. When her destructive episodes escalate, she’s incarcerated and Mike and his baby daughter, Dani, are evicted from their apartment. Unable to work and care for his infant at the same time, Mike loses his job. He and Dani are suddenly homeless. Desperate for a safe place, he reaches out to homeless shelters but is repeatedly turned away.
In NO MAN’S LAND, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit uncovers systemic barriers putting families, like Mike and Dani, in danger by denying basic services to single fathers. Our team holds public officials accountable for a complex web of anti-male biases, racism and outdated rules that often shut these fathers out of housing, child care and even emergency shelter.
Resources
First, call 311 to access your local county services.
Single fathers, families and essential workers:
- Village Connect
- Fathering from Within (fatherhood workshop series)
- The BROTHAS (male support group)
Emergency shelter resources :
- Call 311
- Abode Services, Fremont, CA (mentioned in story)
- Opportunity House, Vacaville, CA (mentioned in story)
Housing & formerly incarcerated resources:
Working parents and child care resources:
If you're an essential worker or have a child with special needs, you may qualify for free child care in San Francisco.
- Emergency Child Care During COVID-19 for Essential Workers + Children At-Risk or Special Needs
- Children's Council San Francisco
Have a tip for investigative reporter Candice Nguyen?
- Call our tip line at 1-888-996-TIPS
- Email candice.nguyen@nbcuni.com
- Follow her on Twitter @CandiceNguyenTV
- Like her on Facebook.com/CandiceNguyenTV