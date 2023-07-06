‘Soft story' retrofits in San Francisco

The minor earthquakes that we have regularly in the Bay Area are a stark reminder that many residents live near at least one seismic fault line.

For years, cities across California have been working on retrofitting earthquake-prone buildings, but NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit found hundreds of properties in San Francisco are still behind on the work of the retrofits.

Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video above.

Are we ready for the big one? For years, cities across California have been working on retrofitting earthquake-prone buildings. But NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit found hundreds of properties in San Francisco are years behind on the work. Hilda Gutierrez reports.