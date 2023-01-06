bay area storm

South SF Gas Station Awning That Collapsed Wasn't Required to Undergo Periodic Inspections

A canopy that crashed onto the pumping area at a Valero gas station in South San Francisco was already tilting prior to this week’s storms, according to the station‘s owner.

By Bigad Shaban

In the midst of heavy wind and rain Wednesday evening, a massive awning fell onto the pumping station area of a Valero gas station in South San Francisco.

The deputy city manager tells the Investigative Unit there are no regulations requiring such structures to undergo routine safety inspections once they have been approved to open.

The gas station owner acknowledged the awning was already leaning prior to the storm.

