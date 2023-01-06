South SF Gas Station Awning That Collapsed Wasn't Required to Undergo Periodic Inspections

In the midst of heavy wind and rain Wednesday evening, a massive awning fell onto the pumping station area of a Valero gas station in South San Francisco.

The deputy city manager tells the Investigative Unit there are no regulations requiring such structures to undergo routine safety inspections once they have been approved to open.

The gas station owner acknowledged the awning was already leaning prior to the storm.

