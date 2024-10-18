Investigative Unit

State officials claim new laws will lead to less retail theft

By Hilda Gutierrez

NBC Universal, Inc.

State and local officials claim new laws will reduce retail theft as officers and police departments are being empowered.

According to figures going back as far as 2019, retail theft investigations and arrests have increased. Figures also showed that the recovery of goods has increased, spiking in 2023.

Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has the full report in the video above.

