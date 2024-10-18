State officials claim new laws will lead to less retail theft

State and local officials claim new laws will reduce retail theft as officers and police departments are being empowered.
According to figures going back as far as 2019, retail theft investigations and arrests have increased. Figures also showed that the recovery of goods has increased, spiking in 2023.
Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has the full report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.