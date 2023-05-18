Sutter Health CEO ‘Disturbed' by Discrimination Claims in NBC Bay Area Report, Orders Major Reform

Sutter Health, one of California’s largest medical providers, is taking action just days after an NBC Bay Area Investigative report exposed serious racial discrimination allegations inside Sutter’s hospitals and clinics across Northern California. Black physicians claim Sutter leaders have engaged in discriminatory practices for years.

Warner Thomas, Sutter Health’s president and CEO, is now promising major reforms to combat discrimination inside the hospital system’s training and recruitment process. He outlined his plans in a letter penned to Sutter’s 13-member board of directors on Monday.

“I am personally disturbed by the discrimination claims made by three Sutter affiliated physicians in a local Bay Area NBC story,” Thomas wrote. “Our response to this will not be defensive, instead we will use this situation as a catalyst for a different level of energy and urgency around this work and a much broader, more holistic, more comprehensive approach.”

The letter, which details “several immediate actions” Thomas hopes to take this week, quickly began to circulate among physicians within the medical group, which stretches across more than 20 hospitals in Northern California.

Over the last month, the Investigative Unit broadcast a pair of reports that collectively highlighted stories from nearly a dozen current and former black physicians at Sutter, who accuse the medical group of discrimination. The most recent investigation, which aired last week, centered around a trio of Black physicians who claim Sutter leaders bullied, harassed, and humiliated them because of the color of their skin. Thomas emailed his letter just three days after that story aired.

“We must move faster and more visibly demonstrate efforts to create a more inclusive culture,” Thomas wrote. “We take any claims of discrimination very seriously and are digging in to better understand these physicians' feedback, including inviting them to meet with me directly.”

Thomas has only been at the helm of Sutter Health since December of last year. He previously spent a decade as president and CEO of Ochsner Health, Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider.

Thomas is now promising to fast-track the hiring of a new Chief Diversity Officer for Sutter, a first-of-its-kind position for the medical group, and also vowed to speak with reporters about his ongoing efforts to combat discrimination.

“We will engage in media requests when contacted while also getting this message out more publicly, proactively, and transparently.”

Thomas has previously declined to be interviewed as part of NBC Bay Area’s recent reporting, however, on Thursday his office said Thomas is now willing to speak with the Investigative Unit and is in the process of scheduling the interview.

“There are many positive things going on across the organization,” Thomas wrote. “Now is the time to bring this conversation front and center, to learn, and to do better.”

