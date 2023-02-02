More Owners Come Forward, Speak About Experience With Trainer in Missing Palo Alto Dog Case

There’s now some new developments in a the bizarre case of a missing German Shephard in Palo Alto that NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported.

The dog's owners maintain the trainer they hired never returned their beloved dog and instead, gave them a different dog.

Now, there are new complaints from multiple owners, who used the same trainer and say their dogs were returned, but in very poor condition.

NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more in the video report above.