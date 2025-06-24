Rodent infestations hit South Bay retailers, leading to extended closures

A rat infestation has kept the Whole Foods Market store in Cupertino closed for two months and NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned this is not an isolated incident.

Restaurants and other retailers across Santa Clara County are facing similar vermin-related shutdowns.

Long-term closure at Cupertino Whole Foods

Located at 20955 Stevens Creek Blvd, the Whole Foods in Cupertino first had its deli, juice bar, and bakery shut down in late March due to vermin contamination found in customer-observed areas. Despite repeated pest control measures — such as baiting traps and capturing a roof rat — by early April, droppings were discovered under the produce section’s banana island, prompting a full-store closure.

Dr. Marilyn C. Underwood, Director of Environmental Health for Santa Clara County, explained that while inspections typically prompt swift corrections, this case extended far beyond the norm: “they didn’t address it early enough … we saw obvious signs of rats … droppings in the produce section."

In a statement a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said, “Our goal is to reopen as quickly as possible, however the highest priority for Whole Foods Market is to fully address and remedy the issue. This includes continuing building maintenance and repairs and refreshing specific departments. When we have thoroughly completed our updates, we will invite the health department back into the store for reinspection”

South Bay Walgreens’ food departments also affected

Whole Foods isn’t alone. According to the county’s DineOut website, over 120 food establishments have closed so far this year — two-thirds due to vermin issues.

Two Walgreens locations in San Jose and Sunnyvale have also had food sales suspended. Health reports revealed rat-chewed packaged foods at both locations and widespread rodent droppings in every aisle, along with a pervasive rodent urine odor at the Sunnyvale store. Dr. Underwood notes that with chains like Whole Foods and Walgreens, they address enforcement differently — not only involving store managers but at times also regional and corporate staff — to ensure proper remediation.

Walgreens responded via email, stating, “Both locations have remained opened and operating. In collaboration with our vendors, we have taken all appropriate measures — within the boundaries of state laws and regulations — to effectively address the issue. Walgreens remains dedicated to maintaining a safe and clean environment for our patients, customers and team members.”

Rodent infestations pose a serious public health concern. According to the CDC, rodents can carry harmful pathogens like Salmonella, Listeria, and hantavirus, and a single rodent can leave up to 25,000 droppings annually.

The Santa Clara County’s Environmental Health team conducts surprise inspections one to three times per year, depending on the amount of food sales. Typically, violations are cleared within days, but in severe cases, like the Cupertino Whole Foods, cleanup and structural repairs can drag on for much longer.

Both the Cupertino Whole Foods and the Walgreens food departments remain on the official county closure list. While the Walgreens stores are still open for non-food purchases, all closed locations are required to thoroughly clean, disinfect, and seal all rodent entry points before food sales can resume.

To track the status of these and other local restaurants and grocers, visit Santa Clara County’s “DineOut” site, where the latest inspection reports are posted following each closure.