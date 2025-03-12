Waymo's driverless fleet reaches Silicon Valley, but when can you hail a ride to SFO airport?

When you’re a robot, all roads eventually lead back to Silicon Valley. Waymo, which share’s Google’s same parent company, Alphabet, has expanded its driverless ride service to now include more of the Bay Area, including Palo Alto, Los Altos, Sunnyvale, and Mountainview – the very city where Waymo first started testing its driverless car technology 16 years ago.

Waymo says it is initially limiting the service to just those who live in Silicon Valley, so tourists and out-of-towners will have to wait a bit longer before gaining access in that part of northern California. In preparation for the expansion, Waymo offered free driverless rides to its employees in the area for about four months.

Waymo operates more than 700 driverless vehicles nationwide, including more than 300 in San Francisco, where Waymo has been selling driverless rides since August 2023. The company also runs driverless fleets in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin.

Despite Waymo’s expansion further south along the Bay Area’s peninsula, the company is still unable to offer service to and from the San Francisco International Airport. Before dispatching driverless vehicles to SFO, Waymo would first need to digitally map the area in order to train its vehicles on where and where not to travel when picking up and dropping off passengers. That mapping process requires a permit from SFO, which the airport has not yet provided to Waymo.

“We are in active discussions with SFO but we don't have more details to share at this time,” a Waymo spokesperson told NBC Bay Area.

Meanwhile, airport officials say they are still evaluating the prospect.

“The safety of our customers remains the very highest priority,” said Doug Yakel, an airport spokesperson.



“We are in discussions with Waymo about a process to permit the manned digital mapping of our roadways (without passengers). Given that these discussions are ongoing, it is premature to provide any sort of timing for subsequent steps.”

