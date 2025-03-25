Explore the series of investigations that changed laws and changed lives below.

NBC Bay Area conducted a yearlong investigation into California’s Next Generation 911 project, revealing significant failures during its rollout. Our investigation involved meticulous research, public records requests, and confidential sources. Findings revealed that the system’s initial deployments in Tuolumne and Riverside counties faced critical issues, including misrouted and dropped calls and outages lasting up to 12 hours—putting public safety at risk.

We investigate the causes of Southern California’s devastating wildfires and serious problems controlling them – from an insufficient water supply, to disconnected power lines that apparently suddenly became charged, to massive delays in evacuating neighborhoods – and what the Bay Area can learn from those mistakes.

NBC Bay Area’s Jaxon Van Derbeken broke multiple stories about the Millennium Tower’s structural issues and problems that developed as the builders and owners tried to right it. We continue to follow the progress of the fixes for San Francisco’s leaning tower.

We investigate the driverless cars cruising around San Francisco streets. Despite the city’s legacy of embracing new technology, San Francisco has become one of the fiercest battle grounds in the debate over autonomous vehicles, and whether they can safely coexist on streets already bustling with human drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and other urban obstacles.

Violence on bus operators rise in the U.S. after COVID shutdown

NBC Bay Area investigated attacks on public bus operators. We uncovered new cases of bus operators being shot at, punched, harassed, and even threatened by a machete-wielding passenger who hijacked a bus. Our months of digging into the incident revealed gaps in the transit agency’s emergency response system.

After receiving complaints about an Antioch Unified School District supervisor moving an employee’s desk to the roof of a building to humiliate him, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit uncovered bigger concerns. Our team’s exclusive coverage prompted public outcry, the supervisor being placed on leave, and the firing of the school district's superintendent.

We investigate lawsuits accusing Catholic clergy of sexually abusing children in California. More than 4,000 people are suing Catholic institutions across the state, enabled by a recent law that opened a window for survivors to sue their alleged abusers, no matter how far back their accusations go. Hundreds of Northern California priests are being accused for the first time, including some still working in churches and schools. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit dug through the new claims, which suggest the decades-long scandal could go far deeper than the public previously knew.