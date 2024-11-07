Window breaks and falls from Oakland high-rise

A high-rise window broke Wednesday, sending chunks of glass down into a car parked on the street below in downtown Oakland, authorities say.

Tyler Hall, general manager of the 1900 Broadway building, said the incident was still being investigated. He said no one was injured at the 39-story residential high-rise, which opened earlier this year.

The building near the 19th Street BART station has several large windows that open outward, but it is not clear whether the window that broke was in fact open at the time, or was a fixed window that somehow broke out.

Last year, an open window on the 49th floor of the Millennium Tower in San Francisco broke partly free in high winds, slamming into the side of the high-rise and sending debris below and across the street, breaking windows at a nearby building as well.

The tower is still in the process of replacing the support arms that secure open windows, with the work expected to be completed in March of 2025.