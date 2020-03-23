SF Leaders Target Use of Hotels to Protect Homeless From Virus

San Francisco leaders on Monday announced a plan to shelter homeless people within the city in hotel rooms to protect them from exposure to the coronavirus.

Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin introduced the plan via a Zoom virtual news conference Monday. The aim is to protect people experiencing homelessness from exposure to the virus by sheltering them in hotel rooms.

Peskin was a last-minute scratch at the virtual conference because he was called to an emergency meeting of the Department of Emergency Services.

The supervisors said they were prompted to act due the lack of clarity on the local public health guidance for homeless individuals living unsheltered or in congregate shelters.